Search

Advanced search

Fire-ravaged shop set to be demolished

10 February, 2020 - 13:07
The aftermath of the fire at the Sue Ryder charity shop. Picture: Archant

The aftermath of the fire at the Sue Ryder charity shop. Picture: Archant

Archant

A charity shop which was gutted by fire could be knocked down.

Firefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Flames tore through the Sue Ryder shop on King's Lynn's High Street in October 2018.

Fifty firefighters were called to the scene, as nearby buildings were evacuated and the pedestrianised street cordoned off.

Now the charity has applied for planning permission to demolish what remains of the two-storey building. It has not yet revealed whether it intends to rebuild the shop.

The blaze broke out in the store room at around 10.30am on October 18, 2018.

Part of the shop's roof collapsed in the fire but nobody was injured. The cause of the blaze has never been established.

The charity, which provides palliative care services, opened a new shop on Norfolk Street in November.

It said a shop of the size that was destroyed could raise enough funds each month to pay for two months' hospice nursing care.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Son witnessed horror lorry crash that killed his dad

Debroy Summers died on the A149 near Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm’s impact continues

Thousands of Norfolk households are still without power following Storm Ciara Photo: UK Power Networks.

Dangerous roundabout changes put on hold as decision on major transport cash bid nears

The Heartsease roundabout, Plumstead Road, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24