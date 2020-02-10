Fire-ravaged shop set to be demolished

A charity shop which was gutted by fire could be knocked down.

Firefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Firefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Flames tore through the Sue Ryder shop on King's Lynn's High Street in October 2018.

Fifty firefighters were called to the scene, as nearby buildings were evacuated and the pedestrianised street cordoned off.

Now the charity has applied for planning permission to demolish what remains of the two-storey building. It has not yet revealed whether it intends to rebuild the shop.

The blaze broke out in the store room at around 10.30am on October 18, 2018.

Part of the shop's roof collapsed in the fire but nobody was injured. The cause of the blaze has never been established.

The charity, which provides palliative care services, opened a new shop on Norfolk Street in November.

It said a shop of the size that was destroyed could raise enough funds each month to pay for two months' hospice nursing care.