School pupils return after lateral flow test gives false positive

Published: 4:47 PM March 15, 2021

Ormiston Herman Academy had a false-negative coronavirus test last week which resulted in one year group being sent home - Credit: Archant

Pupils asked to self-isolate returned to school two days later after it turned out their teacher's lateral flow test was a false-positive.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston said that its Year 2 class were moved back to remote learning on the Wednesday and Thursday of last week as a "precautionary measure" after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 through lateral flow testing.

They said: "In line with government guidance, that staff member then took a PCR test, the results of which came back negative. This meant pupils returned to the academy on Friday, March 12 after two days of self-isolation."

According to Department for Education guidance if a pupil, staff member or member of their household gets a positive result from a home lateral flow test they should report the result and arrange for a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

In the event that the PCR test is negative, the result overrides that of the lateral flow test and allows those self-isolating to return to school.