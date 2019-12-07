Search

You could buy street of 10 homes for £2.8m

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 07 December 2019

The homes on Starling Road in Norwich. Pic: www.pymmand.co.uk

The homes on Starling Road in Norwich. Pic: www.pymmand.co.uk

Archant

Those with almost £3m in spare change could snap up a whole Norwich street. Ten four-bedroom properties have been put on the market in the north of the city with a price tag of £2.8m.

One of the homes in Starling Road in Norwich. Pic: www.pymmand.co.ukOne of the homes in Starling Road in Norwich. Pic: www.pymmand.co.uk

The homes, on Starling Road, are being marketed as a 40-bedroom commercial property and the houses are described as "student properties".

The advert says each house has been renovated, including new roofs and an electrical rewire.

In November this year, a row of houses in Nicholas Mews, off Nicholas Street, with 42 bedrooms in total sold for £1.825m.

