Student assaulted by man at Norfolk high school

Published: 4:31 PM March 26, 2021

Investigations are continuing after a pupil was assaulted by a man in the playground at lunchtime.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers attended Flegg High Ormiston Academy, shortly after 2pm on Thursday, with the school assuring parents the man was removed from the site.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended Flegg High yesterday afternoon after receiving a report at 2.02pm that a man had entered the school grounds and assaulted a pupil. No arrests were made.

"Officers continue to make enquiries to establish exactly what happened."

An email was sent to parents from headteacher Kate Williams following the incident.

A spokesman from the school said: “During lunchtime yesterday a member of the public entered our secure playground at the back of the school site. Staff on duty at that location immediately intervened and the person was removed from the site. The police were notified as a precautionary measure, and have responded accordingly.

“Whilst this matter was quickly dealt with, we know that a small number of students may have seen the person enter and leave the site, and so we have actively contacted parents to inform them of the situation and to offer our support in addressing any concerns or providing any necessary support to students.

“The safety and security of our all students and staff is our absolute priority and due to the robust safeguarding processes we have in place, we were instantly able to resolve this matter and continue providing a safe learning environment for our students."