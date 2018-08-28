Man who drowned in town river ‘was intoxicated’ at time of death, inquest hears

Little Ouse River in Thetford. Mr Elliott's body was found in the river close to the Cloverfields estate in the town. Picture: Archant Archant

A man struggling with drug and alcohol addiction was intoxicated when he drowned in a river in Thetford, his inquest has heard.

Stuart Elliott, 49, had also been suffering from mental health problems, hearing voices and having thoughts of self-harming, before his death on August 25, 2018.

His body was discovered in the Little Ouse river near the Cloverfields estate by a dog walker at about 6.30am. A police investigation into his death found no evidence of third party involvement.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday heard Mr Elliott had been in contact with his GP, mental health services and the substance misuse support group Change Grow Live since being released from prison in July 2018.

Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, said there was not enough evidence to record that Mr Elliott’s death was either suicide or an accident and concluded that it was drug-related.

She added: “He was provided with appropriate medical services and support.”