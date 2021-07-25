Historic steam roller restored at Norfolk museum to family's delight
- Credit: Tom Laird
A family were able to see how a Norfolk museum had painstakingly transformed a cherished award-winning steam roller.
Strumpshaw Steam Museum was donated an Aveling and Porter Road which was built by Geoffrey Walter Ackland and named Patricia after his wife.
Mr Ackland was an enthusiastic model engineer hobbyist and it took him seven years to build the road roller, which was donated to the museum 18 months ago.
Although Covid put the work on hold after being donated by Mr Ackland's daughter Sue Lunn and her son Colin, the family were able to return on Saturday afternoon to see the finished result.
Tom Laird, who manages Strumpshaw Steam Museum, said: "Geoffrey’s grandson now lives in Great Yarmouth and asked the museum if we would like to exhibit the roller.
You may also want to watch:
"The volunteers thought it was a great model and as the museum has a full sized Aveling and Porter, it was a no-brainer.
"The family asked if we could get it running again which we did thanks to Neal and Nigel Davis, volunteers at the museum."
Most Read
- 1 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 2 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
- 3 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
- 4 Park issues warning over bacteria which is toxic to dogs
- 5 Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival
- 6 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
- 7 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 8 City confirm midfielder exit
- 9 Truck stopped for 'unsecure load' during road check
- 10 Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed
Mr Ackland, who was born in Southend in 1918, had entered the steam roller in the 1981 Model Engineering Exhibition at Wembley where it won the Championship Cup.
It also won the Aveling and Barford Trophy as well as the Crebbin Memorial Cup.
Mr Laird said: "The roller was quite seized up due to its long standing in store prior to us receiving it.
"It had to be partially dismantled very carefully so as not to damage the original paint.
"All the bearings were carefully oiled and then the working parts were coaxed into moving again. The whole engine was then air tested using a compressor connected to the boiler drain.
"The engine ran perfectly and soon freed off as the oil moved round."
After a gentle clean and polish, the engine was then reassembled for testing on a rolling road.
Mr Ackland worked at Culhurm in Oxfordshire as an astro-physics space research engineer.
He was involved in the development of integration technology between the payload and the rocket which took him to NASA in Houston several times.