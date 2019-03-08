Strong winds cause disruption to flights to and from Norwich Airport

Strong winds over Amsterdam have casued disruption to KLM flights to and from Norwich airport.

Strong winds in Europe have caused flights to and from Norwich to be cancelled.

High winds over Amsterdam Airport Schiphol have caused flights between the Dutch city and Norwich Airport to be cancelled.

Outbound and inbound flights operated by KLM have been affected.

Flight KL1506 from Norwich due to arrive at Schiphol at 9.30am has been cancelled as has the KL1505 due to arrive in Norwich at 9am.

Passengers due to fly today are advised to check the KLM web site for more details.