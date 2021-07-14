News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Striking images show Lakenheath fighter jet spitting flames

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:13 PM July 14, 2021   
An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

A fighter jet was pictured spitting flames after taking off from one of the region's RAF bases. 

Striking pictures taken by aviation photographer, Matt Smart, show sparks flying from the rear of the F-15 after it took to the skies from RAF Lakenheath. 

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

The aircraft, which belongs to the 48th Fighter Wing (48 FW), was said to have suffered an issue soon after take-off on Tuesday (July 13) morning. 

It subsequently returned to base and landed safely. 

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

Lakenheath has been home to 48 FW since 1960, having already been used by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War as a heavy bomber base. 

Today it is the only F-15 wing based in Europe, and carries out missions using the F-15C/D Eagle and the F-15E Strike Eagle.

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath was pictured spitting flames after taking off

