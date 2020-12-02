It's Strictly Christmas! Pier's new-look festive show about to launch

Published: 9:36 AM December 2, 2020

Excitement is building ahead of a festive-themed variety show at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre, which is taking the place of the venue's usual Christmas show.

The curtain goes up on the 90-minute show Strictly Christmas on Friday, December 1 and performances will run until January 1.

While the traditional Christmas show typically involves cast performances and group dances, because of coronavirus rules, this show will focus on individual acts.

Nigel Hogg is producing a socially distanced Strictly Christmas variety show at Cromer Pier. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Nigel Hogg, producer, said: “We are really excited to be able to bring some festive cheer back to Cromer Pier with an amazing line up of variety entertainment.

"We have three regular acts; The king of entertainment and Norfolk funny man Olly Day hosting, the phenomenal singer Rob McVeigh, and the mind blowing illusionists Amethyst. We will also have a special guest performance at every show."

You may also want to watch:

Openwide Coastal - which runs the pier on behalf of its owners, North Norfolk District Council - is not charging Nigel Hogg Productions to run the show, so the proceeds can go to support the artists, providing them with a small income during these challenging times.





The show follows a similar performance called Strictly Variety held over summer, which was the first indoor socially distanced variety show in the UK.

READ MORE: Pier’s festive show ‘will go ahead’ – pledge





Rory Holburn, Openwide Coastal director, said: "Whilst the reduced audience capacity still makes it impossible to stage the usual Cromer Pier Christmas show, we are delighted to be able to donate the venue to help support the artists and enable them to do what they love most and perform in front of a live audience.

Nigel Hogg is producing a socially distanced Strictly Christmas variety show at Cromer Pier. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"Openwide Coastal are proud to support Nigel Hogg productions who are keeping variety alive and we are excited to see some Christmas magic coming back to Cromer Pier. We really hope the public supports us in our quest to help save the arts and urge people to buy a ticket for a fun, safe, festive night out."

For more information or tickets, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk or call 07818 130678. Tickets are £15 or £7.50 for children under 16, and any unsold tickets will be available at the door.



