Can you help reunite stray Staffy cross with his owner?

PUBLISHED: 09:46 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 22 May 2019

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a Staffy cross dog, who was found along Norwich Road in Halesworth. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a Staffy cross dog, who has been found.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is hoping to reunite a stray black male Staffy cross, found in Halesworth on Tuesday, May 21 with his owner.

Issuing an appeal for help on Facebook, it said: "We have received a stray dog report of a black male Staffy cross.

"He was found along Norwich Road in Halesworth. He was found wearing a brown collar and is chipped.

"Unfortunately we are unable to make contact with the owners at the moment.

"If you know who he could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

