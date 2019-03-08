Can you help find the owners of stray Jack Russell dog?
PUBLISHED: 11:26 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 27 June 2019
Archant
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a Jack Russell dog, who was found wandering along a town street.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray dog, which was found in Lowestoft on Wednesday, June 26 with his owner.
Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.
It said: "We have received a stray dog report of a tri coloured female Jack Russell that was found along Harris Avenue in Lowestoft last night (Wednesday) around 10pm.
"The dog was found not wearing a collar.
"If you know who she could belong to, or you know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162 000."