Search

Advanced search

Can you help find the owners of stray Husky?

PUBLISHED: 14:43 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 24 April 2020

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering along a beach.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray Husky-type dog, which was found in Lowestoft.

The stray white Husky was found on Pakefield beach in Lowestoft on Friday, April 24.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, they said: “We have received a report for a stray white husky type dog, he was found along the beach in Pakefield.

“The dog was not wearing a collar.

“If you know who the dog belongs to, please call us on 03330 162000.”

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

The latest appeal comes after three stray dogs were found in the Mutford area of Lowestoft on Monday, April 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning to road users after ambulance hits herd of deer on A11

The damage done to an ambulance after it crashed into a herd of deer on the A11 at Wymondham. Picture: Karen Taylor

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

King’s Lynn Town will ‘strongly support’ PPG method – club statement

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock, left, have guided the Linnets to second in the table Picture: Ian Burt

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

‘A popular member of the community’: Family tribute to father who died in Great Yarmouth altercation

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a
Drive 24