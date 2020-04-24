Can you help find the owners of stray Husky?

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering along a beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray Husky-type dog, which was found in Lowestoft.

The stray white Husky was found on Pakefield beach in Lowestoft on Friday, April 24.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, they said: “We have received a report for a stray white husky type dog, he was found along the beach in Pakefield.

“The dog was not wearing a collar.

“If you know who the dog belongs to, please call us on 03330 162000.”

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

The latest appeal comes after three stray dogs were found in the Mutford area of Lowestoft on Monday, April 6.