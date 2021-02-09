Mystery surrounds 'strange glowing egg' found in school

Video

Published: 11:35 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM February 9, 2021

The 'strange glowing egg' on the premises at Yaxham Primary School as part of an Alien Adventure exercise - Credit: Yaxham Primary School

Pupils at a primary school were left "shocked" after teachers found a "strange glowing egg" in one of the classrooms.

Teacher, Mary-Ann Knee, discovered "fire rings" on her dog walk over the weekend - Credit: Yaxham Primary School

Children from Yaxham Primary School were surprised when teacher, Mary-Ann Knee, discovered "fire rings" on her dog walk.

Pupils watched the footage, which she recorded on her phone, and over the course of the week more of the rings appeared in the school, and even a "strange glowing egg".

Pupils at Yaxham Primary School watched a new part of the story each day - Credit: Yaxham Primary School

Mrs Knee set up a camera to record the egg overnight, but the battery ran out just before the egg hatched, leaving children to launch investigations on what might have been inside.

Later on a "small sleeping alien" was found in the headteacher’s bag, cuddled up with a teddy bear.

The "alien adventure", which students saw progress over the space of a week, led to a range of activities including art, listening games, and creating newspaper reports.

Yaxham Primary School pupils took part in a range of alien-themed activities - Credit: Yaxham Primary School

Jennifer Müller, headteacher at the school, said: "We knew the children needed something to give them a boost because this time round our children have found being at home much more difficult than in the spring when they could get outside more.

"The children have loved seeing an alien adventure happen in their own school and the work they have produced has been fantastic."

Yaxham Primary School pupils made their own alien eggs - Credit: Yaxham Primary School

Yaxham Primary School pupils took part in a range of alien-themed activities - Credit: Yaxham Primary School



