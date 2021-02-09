Video
Mystery surrounds 'strange glowing egg' found in school
- Credit: Yaxham Primary School
Pupils at a primary school were left "shocked" after teachers found a "strange glowing egg" in one of the classrooms.
Children from Yaxham Primary School were surprised when teacher, Mary-Ann Knee, discovered "fire rings" on her dog walk.
Pupils watched the footage, which she recorded on her phone, and over the course of the week more of the rings appeared in the school, and even a "strange glowing egg".
Mrs Knee set up a camera to record the egg overnight, but the battery ran out just before the egg hatched, leaving children to launch investigations on what might have been inside.
Later on a "small sleeping alien" was found in the headteacher’s bag, cuddled up with a teddy bear.
The "alien adventure", which students saw progress over the space of a week, led to a range of activities including art, listening games, and creating newspaper reports.
Jennifer Müller, headteacher at the school, said: "We knew the children needed something to give them a boost because this time round our children have found being at home much more difficult than in the spring when they could get outside more.
"The children have loved seeing an alien adventure happen in their own school and the work they have produced has been fantastic."