News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Stradsett Vintage Rally cancelled with 'heavy heart' due to Covid-19

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:40 PM January 4, 2021   
The 2016 Stradsett Vintage Rally. Picture:Ian Burt

The 2016 Stradsett Vintage Rally. Picture:Ian Burt

A popular vintage vehicle rally has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39th vintage vehicle rally at Stradsett Park. Picture: Ian Burt

The 39th vintage vehicle rally at Stradsett Park. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Organisers have made the decision to not go ahead with the annual Stradsett Vintage Rally, near Downham Market, due to "increasing Covid-19 cases and restrictions."

The vintage vehicle rally at Stradsett Park is always a popular May Day weekend attraction. Picture:

The vintage vehicle rally at Stradsett Park is always a popular May Day weekend attraction. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The event was due to be held on Sunday, May 2 and May 3.

Announcing the news on Facebook, organisers Gordon Carson and the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) committee said: "It is with a very heavy heart, sadness and sheer disappointment I am having to write a cancellation statement for the second year running.

The 2016 Stradsett Vintage Rally. Picture:Ian Burt

The 2016 Stradsett Vintage Rally. Picture:Ian Burt

"Due to the ever-increasing covid-19 cases and restrictions which only seem to be getting worse day by day rather than better, sadly, the NVTEC-EA committee have had no choice other than to cancel our 2021 Stradsett Park Vintage Rally."

You may also want to watch:

The next event is yet to be confirmed but organisers hope to be able to hold the rally in 2022 on May 1 and 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
  2. 2 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
  3. 3 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
  1. 4 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
  2. 5 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
  3. 6 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
  4. 7 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on sick leave
  6. 9 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
  7. 10 Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Education

'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Constabularly

Police called to fight in Tesco car park

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus