Stradsett Vintage Rally cancelled with 'heavy heart' due to Covid-19
A popular vintage vehicle rally has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers have made the decision to not go ahead with the annual Stradsett Vintage Rally, near Downham Market, due to "increasing Covid-19 cases and restrictions."
The event was due to be held on Sunday, May 2 and May 3.
Announcing the news on Facebook, organisers Gordon Carson and the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) committee said: "It is with a very heavy heart, sadness and sheer disappointment I am having to write a cancellation statement for the second year running.
"Due to the ever-increasing covid-19 cases and restrictions which only seem to be getting worse day by day rather than better, sadly, the NVTEC-EA committee have had no choice other than to cancel our 2021 Stradsett Park Vintage Rally."
The next event is yet to be confirmed but organisers hope to be able to hold the rally in 2022 on May 1 and 2.
