Stolen tractor found damaged and missing yard scraper

PUBLISHED: 09:53 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 23 October 2020

Spring Lane in Topcroft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spring Lane in Topcroft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A tractor has been recovered after being damaged and stolen from a Norfolk village.

The orange Kubota tractor was stolen from the Spring Lane area of Topcroft between 5pm on Tuesday, October 20, and 8am on Wednesday, October 21.

The tractor was recovered in the Barnes Road area of Pulham Market on Thursday afternoon, October 22.

It had been damaged and a yard scraper, which was attached to the tractor when it was stolen, had been removed.

Officers have urged anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in either location to contact PC Geoff Roles at Diss Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/74303/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

