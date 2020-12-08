Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed

Published: 5:13 PM December 8, 2020

Arthur, a two and a half year old Border Terrier was stolen from his home in Castle Acre on Sunday, November 29 - Credit: Norfolk Police

A dog that was believed to have been stolen from its family has been found whimpering behind a shed, police have said.

Arthur, a two-and-a-half-year-old border terrier, was stolen from his owners driveway in Castle Acre on November 29, at 10am.

He was found at 8.45am on Sunday, November 29 behind a shed of a property in the same village, after a gardener heard him whimpering.

PC Jamie Willetts said: "The gardener and the dog's owner had to lift several heavy items out of the way to retrieve Arthur, who appeared to be very pleased to be reunited with his owner.

"It doesn't appear that he had been there very long: he was well fed and the tag on his collar was missing although his collar was still intact."

His owner, Luke Palmer, was on the driveway of his home in the Stocks Green area in the High Street, when Arthur saw a cat and bolted.

Mr Palmer ran after his dog but he had disappeared.