Village post office which closed last year set to reopen bringing 'a lifeline to many'

A village post office that was closed last year is now set to reopen in a new location.

Stoke Ferry Post Office will reopen in Whittington after the previous branch on Furlong Road closed in March 2019 following the resignation of its Postmaster.

Postal service will now be restored to Stoke Ferry residents, who have campaigned to keep key facilities in the village.

The village’s postal service, now Whittington Post Office, will officially open at Whittington Garage on Tuesday, March 24 at 1pm.

Sue Lintern, Chair of Stoke Ferry Parish Council, said: “The parish council was not directly involved in the new set-up but we have lobbied hard to get some facilities in place.

“We are hugely grateful to all those at the garage who have been involved in this as it will be a lifeline to many in our community.”

The post office has extended opening times and will be open 95 hours a week.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office Change Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to this area. “We will also be making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The new opening hours are from 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm Saturday and 8am to 8pm Sunday.

Customers can share their views on the reopening, up until Tuesday, April 7, at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 117131.