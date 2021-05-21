City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'

Published: 2:42 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM May 21, 2021

The death of a Norwich operations manager "leaves a hole in the lives of his friends and family," an inquest was told.

Steven Lamble, 37, of Boundary Close, Norwich, was found dead on Griffin Lane, Postwick on December 3, 2020.

His cause of death was given by Norfolk assistant coroner Chris Long as hanging. He gave a conclusion of suicide.

The inquest on May 21 heard that Mr Lamble, who worked for Serco, had struggled with addiction to alcohol and drugs and had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

A post mortem examination found Mr Lamble had taken drugs shortly before his death.

His wife of four years Rosalind Lamble said her husband "had a big smile for everyone, but was terribly sad beneath it all".

A family statement said Mr Lamble's actions did "not define who he was" adding that he "loved most things about life and got on with everyone he met".

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7. Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.