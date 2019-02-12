Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family raise money, and a pint to honour “Big Steve”

PUBLISHED: 15:11 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 06 March 2019

Steve Massingham's family are raising money in his honour. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Steve Massingham's family are raising money in his honour. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Maddie Massingham

The family of a well-known building tradesman in west Norfolk are holding a number of events to raise money in his memory.

Steve Massingham died of lung cancer in December 2018. Photo: Maddie MassinghamSteve Massingham died of lung cancer in December 2018. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Steve Massingham from King’s Lynn died on Sunday, December 30, 2018, of lung cancer and at the 48-year-old’s request, his family are continuing to raise money in his name including a 50-mile walk from King’s Lynn Golf Club to Sheringham Golf Club and a charity rugby match.

His wife Hannah said: “He didn’t let cancer stop him in any way. He carried on enjoying himself and living life to the full.

“From the time he was diagnosed, he knew they couldn’t cure it. But he was really positive, he always said you have just got to go ahead and enjoy the time you’ve got.”

"Big Steve" Massingham died in December 2018, and family are raising money in his memory. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Mr Massingham, who was known as “Big Steve”, was a tradesman in artex and coving, before moving into plastering and external rendering.

Mrs Massingham said: “He pretty much knew everyone in King’s Lynn. There were only one or two artexers around so Steve had artexed a ceiling for most people in Lynn.

“He knew everyone in the building trade locally and had lots of close friends through work – even after he had to give up work he could often be found socialising in the builders’ merchants. He would want everyone to remember him and smile, with a pint for Big Steve.”

Mr Massingham’s daughter Maddie said: “He always liked a pint and was very sociable. He could usually be found at the pub. He was the life and soul of a good party.”

The family are keen to raise as much awareness and money they can in the father-of-three’s memory.

Miss Massingham said: “Our dad requested that as a family, we continue to raise not only money for charity but also awareness of lung cancer. Lung cancer is still the biggest cancer killer in the UK, yet no one wants to talk about it - there is a perception that it can only happen in elderly smokers.

“It doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone, at any age. It took six months for dad to be diagnosed, being a young, healthy life-long non-smoker even doctors didn’t suspect lung cancer.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Inquest date set for 17-year-old A140 crash victim

Shannon Gittings, 17, died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists