Family raise money, and a pint to honour “Big Steve”

Steve Massingham's family are raising money in his honour. Photo: Maddie Massingham Maddie Massingham

The family of a well-known building tradesman in west Norfolk are holding a number of events to raise money in his memory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Massingham died of lung cancer in December 2018. Photo: Maddie Massingham Steve Massingham died of lung cancer in December 2018. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Steve Massingham from King’s Lynn died on Sunday, December 30, 2018, of lung cancer and at the 48-year-old’s request, his family are continuing to raise money in his name including a 50-mile walk from King’s Lynn Golf Club to Sheringham Golf Club and a charity rugby match.

His wife Hannah said: “He didn’t let cancer stop him in any way. He carried on enjoying himself and living life to the full.

“From the time he was diagnosed, he knew they couldn’t cure it. But he was really positive, he always said you have just got to go ahead and enjoy the time you’ve got.”

"Big Steve" Massingham died in December 2018, and family are raising money in his memory. Photo: Maddie Massingham "Big Steve" Massingham died in December 2018, and family are raising money in his memory. Photo: Maddie Massingham

Mr Massingham, who was known as “Big Steve”, was a tradesman in artex and coving, before moving into plastering and external rendering.

Mrs Massingham said: “He pretty much knew everyone in King’s Lynn. There were only one or two artexers around so Steve had artexed a ceiling for most people in Lynn.

“He knew everyone in the building trade locally and had lots of close friends through work – even after he had to give up work he could often be found socialising in the builders’ merchants. He would want everyone to remember him and smile, with a pint for Big Steve.”

Mr Massingham’s daughter Maddie said: “He always liked a pint and was very sociable. He could usually be found at the pub. He was the life and soul of a good party.”

The family are keen to raise as much awareness and money they can in the father-of-three’s memory.

Miss Massingham said: “Our dad requested that as a family, we continue to raise not only money for charity but also awareness of lung cancer. Lung cancer is still the biggest cancer killer in the UK, yet no one wants to talk about it - there is a perception that it can only happen in elderly smokers.

“It doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone, at any age. It took six months for dad to be diagnosed, being a young, healthy life-long non-smoker even doctors didn’t suspect lung cancer.”