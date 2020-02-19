Search

Stephen Fry praises Norfolk playwright's work

PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 February 2020

Holt-based playwright James McDermott, right, with Stephen Fry who tweeted about his new play. Picture: supplied by James McDermott.

Archant

Television presenter and comedian Stephen Fry praised a Holt-based playwright's new work after enjoying the show on the London stage.

James McDermott's play Time and Tide is set in a fictional cafe on Cromer pier and runs at Park Theatre until February 29.

Mr Fry, who hails from Norfolk, tweeted: "Just emerged from a stunning performance of Time and Tide - catch it if you can. So moving, funny, truthful & compelling. Beautifully performed by a wonderful cast of 4 superb actors."

Mr McDermott said: "Stephen Fry came along to see the play on Tuesday, February 18 and was lovely enough to tweet about it."

He based the play on the pier because he said Norfolk was "a great metaphor for Britain".

"From the outside it looks picturesque, but inside there's the claustrophobia and all the maladies of Britain," he said.

Tickets can be booked here: www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/time-and-tide, box-office: 020 7870 6876.

