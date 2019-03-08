Search

Psychiatric report to be prepared on man charged with attempting to murder his wife

PUBLISHED: 10:51 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 10 October 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A court hearing for a Lowestoft man accused of attempting to murder his wife last month has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing after being accused of attempting to murder Sarah Crush on September 9.

His barrister Jude Durr requested that no plea be taken from his client today (October 10) and asked for a psychiatric report be prepared on him.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case until November 13 for a further case management hearing and a provisional trial date was set for March 10.

Police were called at just after 11.30pm on Monday September 9 following reports that a woman had been attacked at a property in Victoria Road.

Officers discovered a woman in her 30s inside the address who had suffered a serious head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

Crush was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his wife and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, told the court that Mrs Crush remained in hospital but was now out of intensive care.

Crush was remanded in custody.

