Norfolk teddy rocking all over the world in memory of Status Quo star Rick Parfitt

The bear was photographed with the pilot and cabin crew on his flight to Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook, courtesy of Jennifer and Martin Roberts Archant

A Norfolk-made teddy bear has been flown all over the world in memory of the late rock star and Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

Named ‘Ricky Bear’, the teddy was created by Stalham-based Calder Designs at the request of his ex-wife Patty Parfitt after his Christmas Eve death, in 2016.

And now the limited edition bear has been flown around the world and down, down under in a global tour fit for a chart-topping rock star.

Ricky will be hand-delivered to the band’s original bass guitarist, Alan Lancaster, who now lives in Sydney, by the owners of Calder Designs, who will also visit their daughter in Australia before rolling home to north Norfolk.

The teddy, who features a denim waistcoat, and exclusive Status Quo pin badges, has also visited Frankfurt, in Germany, and stopped off in Hong Kong and the western Australian city of Perth.

Jennifer Roberts, who owns the business with husband Martin, said: “Over the years we have had a lot to do with Status Quo.

“Following the death of Rick Parfitt, Patty asked us to make some teddy bears or Ricky Bears.

“Alan lives in Sydney, and as our daughter also lives there we have brought Ricky Bear with us on our holiday.

“Along the way, Ricky has had all sorts of adventures.”

The bear has been pictured sitting in his chair during a bus tour of Frankfurt, and enjoying the city’s Christmas market, as well as being invited into the cockpit and meeting the captain, during his flight to Hong Kong.

And photos shared to the Ricky Bear Facebook page also show the teddy enjoying a boat ride, posing on a luggage scale at Perth airport, and perching in a tree like a koala, in the style of the famous travelling garden gnome popularised by the 2001 French film Amélie.

Some of the bears have been sold, with profits going to the children’s cancer charity, Shona’s Smile, which has been supported by the band’s members and fans since the death of ten-year-old Shona-Francis Gill in 2004, from a type of soft-tissue cancer.

And other bears have been given to the late star’s ex-wife Patty, as well as the band’s original drummer, John Coghlan.

Our thoughts are very much with Rick today on the 2nd anniversary of his untimely passing. — Status Quo (@Status_Quo) December 24, 2018

Ricky arrived in Sydney early on Sunday, December 30.

A final post on the Ricky Bear Facebook page said: “Checking in on his last flight to Sydney.

“It’s been a long journey but a fun one.”

