Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2018: Winners decided for this year’s awards

PUBLISHED: 15:18 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 12 November 2018

The 2018 judging panel for the EDP Stars of Norfolk Awards. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Judging has taken place for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the awards look to celebrate those who go unrecognised for their work in the community.

Judges met yesterday at Prospect House in Norwich, where this newspaper is based, to choose the finalists for the 13 categories from hundreds of nominations.

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: “We have been overwhelmed by responses to our Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2018 campaign.

“In fact we have had more entries than ever before. It was really hard to choose the winners but I am pleased to say it promises to be another spectacular night honouring the many heroes of our communities.”

Last year, Tracy Eves took home the Overall Star of Norfolk prize for her work at work at Meadow House nursing home, in Swaffham.

This year’s awards will be held at The Halls on St Andrew’s Street in Norwich on December 5.

