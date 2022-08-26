Have you voted for your Star of Norfolk and Waveney yet?
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards have officially launched for 2022 and are ready to receive YOUR nominations!
Now in its 10th year, the awards celebrate the region's best and brightest in our communities.
And to mark a decade of recognising the great and good, new categories have been introduced to extend the net of recognition.
The annual celebration highlights those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special.
The Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards are set to be an unforgettable event marking another year of courage and exceptional community spirit.
Lee Barnard is group managing director of the award’s headline sponsor, Hopkins Homes. He said: “We are extremely proud to be the headline sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.
“As a local company, we take enormous pride in what we do, the legacies we create and the positive contributions we make to the communities in our area.
“It is a real honour to be involved in these awards.”
This will be the third year running that the awards are organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) and Norwich Evening News.
EDP editor David Powles said: “We've had a truly amazing run of recognising the great work and efforts being carried out across our wonderful county - and this year will be the 10th year of celebrating our region's stars.
"The level of dedication, courage, and bravery people have shown in Norfolk and Waveney continues to impress us all, and we want to show that off. That is why we have included some new categories for our existing awards this year.
"We are urging as many of you as possible to nominate your colleagues, neighbours and organisations who have gone the extra mile, and deserve special recognition for their efforts. I urge people to think about who they can nominate and get it sent in."
- Winners will receive a trophy, certificate, and a bottle of Champagne (under 18s will receive a gift), as well as tickets to the Norwich Theatre pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk courtesy of Norwich Theatre.
How to enter:
Nominations can be made at starsofnorfolk.co.uk. Entries will close on Sunday, October 16 and the finalists will be announced on Saturday, November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP. All of the finalists will be invited to a special afternoon event at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday, December 1.
This year's categories are:
Animal Hero of the Year sponsored by Redwings Animal Sanctuary
Carer of the Year
Charity Hero of the Year sponsored by K Foley Ltd trading as McDonalds
Education Hero of the Year sponsored by Step Teachers
NHS and Emergency Services Personnel of the Year
Gone Green Award sponsored by UPP
Lifetime Commitment to the Community Award sponsored by Norwich Theatre
Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year sponsored by Superbowl UK Norwich
Team/Community Group of the Year sponsored by Stephenson Smart
Unsung Community Hero of the Year
Young Person of the Year sponsored by Old Buckenham Airshow
Non-entry categories:
Judges' Special Award sponsored by Norwich Cathedral
Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney sponsored by Hopkins Homes
- Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 at edp24.co.uk/stars and fill in the entry form online at starsofnorfolk.co.uk to nominate your stars.