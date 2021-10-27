Selfless Carly, 11, nominated for 'trailblazing' act in Stars awards

Published: 11:02 AM October 27, 2021

Carly Gorton, aged 10 in this photograph, pushed for The Little Princess Trust to create their first ever wig made from Afro hair. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

An 11-year-old from Norfolk who led a charity to create its first wig from Afro hair has been nominated in the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021.

Since 2006, the Little Princess Trust has been making wigs from donated hair for children and young people who have lost their own, but the trust said it was previously unable to make ones using Afro hair.

Inspired by a friend in need, Carly Gorton, then 10, contacted the Little Princess Trust wanting to shave and donate her hair.

Carly Gorton, aged 10 in this photograph, pushed for The Little Princess Trust to create their first ever wig made from Afro hair. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She was told it was not possible, but Carly, from Southburgh, near Hingham, wasn't deterred, believing young people should have wigs to match their natural hair.

She worked with wigmaker Cynthia Stroud, who managed to make her hair into a wig.

Carly's determination led to the trust working with Ms Stroud to research a new manufacturing technique for this style of hair, paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive offering.

Carly Gorton, 10, from Southburgh near Hingham, shaved her hair off to raise more than £2,500 for the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Anna Mudeka

Carly's dad, Mark Gorton, said: "The whole thing is so trailblazing. She wouldn't take no for an answer, she was very determined in her efforts to get this through and she has set the way going forward now.

"People who now receive a wig from Afro hair may not give it a second thought, but without [her] efforts, we would still be in the same situation where they wouldn't be able to get one. It is a big thing to the individuals.

"She felt sad because she felt as though her hair was not good enough."

Mr Gorton said, with media attention focusing on his daughter after her efforts, she "took it in her stride, she just got on with it, she didn't get nervous, or forget what to say. She was incredible."

