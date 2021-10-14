Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2021

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are back for 2021!

Now in its ninth year, the Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards are set to be an unforgettable event marking another year of courage and exceptional community spirit.

The annual celebration highlights those often-unseen acts of kindness, bravery, and selflessness that make our communities so special – and from today, we want your nominations in order to honour those from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile and deserve recognition.

For the second year running, the awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. And, on the back of the pandemic, it's even more important than ever that people's brilliant efforts are recognised.

Editor David Powles said: “I truly believe that it’s more important than ever that we recognise the great work and efforts being carried out across our wonderful county. The level of dedication, courage, and bravery people have shown in Norfolk and Waveney continues to impress us all, and we want to show that off. That's where you come in.

Editor, David Powles, speaking at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards (2019) - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“We plan on celebrating our finalists and winners at a special event at the Cathedral again this year as we believe it’s important that we recognise the many community heroes out there. I implore upon people to think about who they can nominate and get it sent in.”

Lee Barnard is group managing director of the award’s headline sponsor, Hopkins Homes. He said: “We are extremely proud to be the headline sponsor for the third successive year.

“We have been hugely impressed by the calibre of entries in previous awards and we look forward to learning about those public-spirited individuals who have so frequently gone above and beyond to support others over the last year.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

“At Hopkins Homes we take enormous pride in what we do, the legacies we create and the positive contribution we make to the communities in which we live. Through the Hopkins Charitable Fund, we are giving back through projects including the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme. This scheme provides essential support and advice to community-owned organisations including shops and pubs across Norfolk.

“It is a real honour to be involved in the judging process for these awards.”

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

How to enter

Entries will close on Thursday, November 7 and the finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 23 in a special supplement in the EDP. All of the finalists will be invited to a special afternoon event at Norwich Cathedral on Friday, December 3.

This year's categories are:

Carer of the Year

Charity Hero of the Year

Community Hero of the Year

Education Hero of the Year

Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year

Team/Community Group of the Year

Village/Town of the Year

NHS Person of the Year

Police/Fire Person of the Year

Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year

Young Person of the Year

The Judges' Special Award and Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney are non-entry categories.

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 at www.edp24.co.uk/stars and fill in the form either online or attached in the paper to nominate your stars.

Meet some of the 2020 winners

Karen Fulcher, the winner of the Unsung Hero and the Overall Star awards at the EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards 2020. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Karen Fulcher, 57, of Newbegin Road, in Norwich, worked tirelessly during the pandemic to create 164 sets of scrubs and, with some help, over 500 washbags and masks - all of which were donated. She captured the hearts of the judges and was crowned the Overall Star of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020.

Ten-year-old Liam Kelly won the Young Person of the Year award after deciding to raise money by cycling 181 miles around Norfolk. The young Happisburgh resident wanted to raise money for the NHS after it helped him and his dad, a veteran with PTSD.

Jacob Gravestock, winner of the Judges Special Award at the EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The Judges’ Special Award was awarded to Bob and Angie Cossey for their work as co-founders of the charity Stepping Stones, which helps adults with learning disabilities. It was also awarded to Jacob Gravestock for his efforts raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s Cancer Care Centre.