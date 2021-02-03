Published: 3:58 PM February 3, 2021

At the end of last year, a handful of unsung heroes were awarded recognition for their efforts during the past 12 months.

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Award 2020 were given out to a variety of individuals and organisations who had gone above and beyond to make their communities a better place to be.

Organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, the awards honoured those from Norfolk and Waveney who had gone the extra mile.

A special, socially distanced ceremony was organised for all the winners at Norwich Cathedral on December 11.

Almost 300 nominations were received this year, with the Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney category being sponsored by headline sponsor Hopkins Homes.

And it was a woman from Norwich who captured the hearts of the judges and was crowned this year’s Overall Star.

Karen Fulcher, 57, of Newbegin Road, worked tirelessly during the pandemic to create 164 sets of scrubs and, with some help, more than 500 washbags and masks - all of which were donated to various NHS organisations around the county and London.

Karen Fulcher, the winner of the Unsung Hero and the Overall Star awards at the EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards 2020. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography



