Norfolk market town’s Yuletide Market another success

Abigail Gage, eight, meets a pumpkin friend on the Feltlikeit stall at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

A small Norfolk market town has been abuzz with new events after a community group decided to bring the good times back.

Stalham Area Business Forum was formed in 2016 with the aim of encouraging people to shop locally and to promote business in the town.

It has organised several eye-catching events in the town and the latest was the Stalham Yuletide Market, which was held from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, December 2.

Forum spokesman Di Cornell said: “It was very busy and a success as far as I could see.

“We are trying to hold three events each year. The weather was okay with blue skies.

Peter Broomfield selling some of his Christmas decorations at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

“The town hall, Baptist school hall and old Barclays Bank were overflowing with stalls while outside there were more Christmas crafts along the street, including wreaths, gifts, vintage, jewellery and card stalls.

“Up to 50 stallholders showed their wares and the Stalham Brass Band played.”

St Mary’s Church was ablaze with decorated Christmas trees for the annual tree festival.

And three choirs, Martham Primary Academy, the Reedwarblers and Trinity Broads Singers performed.

Stalham and Sutton Guides and Brownies sing at the Stalham Yuletide Market.

Teas, cakes and refreshments were served in both St Mary’s and the Baptist churches.

Another highlight was the GoFinda Reindeer trail with leaflets available from shops and cafes.

About 50 decorated model reindeer were dotted along the High Street, hiding in shops and businesses.

The town’s first yuletide market was so popular last year, that the forum repeated the event this year, but bigger and better.

Paige Samwell, 12, enjoys the Christmas tree festival, part of the Stalham Yuletide Market.

Visitors could also enjoy a local hog roast, Norfolk rare breed lamb burgers, food stalls, and local cafes and hostelries provided refreshments.

There was also music from a rockabilly band, a street organ, and Carol from the Gin City Blues band.

And Father Christmas gave away festive gifts to under 12s in the church room, behind St Mary’s Church.

The pantomime dame from Stalham Players’ production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was also entertaining visitors. The panto will be on at Stalham High School in the New Year.

The Christmas Tree Festival is open every day until Sunday, December 8.