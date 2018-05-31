Search

Family of key worker who died join hospital staff for silence

PUBLISHED: 13:49 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 28 April 2020

A minutes silence was observed at the QEH at 11am on Tuesday morning, remembering key workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

The family of a Norfolk care worker who died on the front line joined others today to remember key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

Chrissie Emerson’s relatives were alongside staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn who joined those across the nation to paused for a minute at 11am.

QEH’s chief executive Caroline Shaw and members of West Norfolk Council also took part in remembering them on the hospital’s ground.

Council leader Brian Long and chief executive Lorraine Gore expressed their “heartfelt condolences” to Mrs Emerson’s family and her colleagues on social media this morning.

The statement said: “Our heartfelt and deepest condolences go to the family of Chrissie Emerson who was sadly taken too soon, losing her fight against this awful coronavirus.

“Our thoughts also go to her colleagues who, like Chrissie, work on the frontline, putting their own lives at risk for the rest of us.

“Today’s memorial to Chrissie and the national one minute’s silence are an opportunity for us all to reflect on the work our colleagues do and on the loss they have borne on our behalf.”

