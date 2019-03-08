'We've become known as the crazy four' - care home staff hoping to reach new heights

Staff at High Haven will be taking to the sky to raise money for activities for residents in their care. Picture: Sarah Hussain. Archant

Staff at a West Norfolk care home will be taking to the sky in the hopes their efforts will raise much needed funds for resident activities.

They hope to achieve new heights in their fundraising efforts. Karen Buckle (left), Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain. They hope to achieve new heights in their fundraising efforts. Karen Buckle (left), Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Four members of staff at High Haven in Downham Market will be skydiving on Wednesday, November 3 to raise money to fund activities for their residents. The funds will also be used to support re-ablement and dementia care.

Karen Buckle, Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler decided on the daring experience in a meeting over how to raise money for the care home.

Miss Louise suggested the idea and it did not take much convincing to get other staff members involved.

Mrs Buckle, manager, said: "I thought about the idea a long time ago but I needed a push to actually do it.

Brian Bailey, resident at High Haven (left) and manager, Karen Buckle (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain. Brian Bailey, resident at High Haven (left) and manager, Karen Buckle (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.

"We constantly have to think outside the box to bring money in.

"The big money comes from donations at funerals and we raise a lot when the Downham Market carnival is on but there isn't a lot we get.

"We thought because the jump is so daring it would get a much bigger response.

The group will be jumping out of a plane at 10,000 ft at 120 miles per hour.

Miss Louise said: "We thought it was a good idea at the time, now it's all about the countdown.

"I keep sending them videos of jumps, which they don't appreciate."

Residents at the care home have joined in on the excitement of it all, with some jokingly questioning the safety of the venture.

Miss Buckle said: "We've had residents mention what if the plane crashes. Some can't believe we're doing it, we've become known as the crazy four jumping out of an airplane."

The parachute jump will be with the North London Sky diving group in Cambridge.

Miss Louise said: "I've been working here for two and a half years and this home is amazing. The staff and residents are our family, it will be an honour doing it with three amazing people and for our residents. We're team High Haven."

Despite all the excitement and with the day looming nerves are starting to set in.

Mrs Silsbury said: "I have nervous excitement, I don't know until the day but I'm expecting it to be like one of those funfair rides, where you're stomach drops and you're left in the air.

"But I will push through it for the residents, we love the home and the residents, it's them we're doing it for."

Mrs Osler said: "I've never been on a plane before so that will be different. I'll just be thrown out of one. I'm praying it will be a nice day."

"Mrs Buckle said: "I'm frightened for my life, I'm 100pc scared but with the focus of what we're doing it for is what is keeping me going."

Brian Bailey, 75, a resident at High Haven, after hearing the conversation asked: What if the plane doesn't start and you have to push it?

Mr Bailey added: "I think it will be alright as long as the plane isn't overloaded."

In response Buckle said: "The residents are enjoying the banter of it all. They're basically giving us the worst case scenarios and keeping it humorous, which is good."