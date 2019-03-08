Search

Advanced search

'We've become known as the crazy four' - care home staff hoping to reach new heights

PUBLISHED: 17:08 10 October 2019

Staff at High Haven will be taking to the sky to raise money for activities for residents in their care. Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Staff at High Haven will be taking to the sky to raise money for activities for residents in their care. Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Archant

Staff at a West Norfolk care home will be taking to the sky in the hopes their efforts will raise much needed funds for resident activities.

They hope to achieve new heights in their fundraising efforts. Karen Buckle (left), Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.They hope to achieve new heights in their fundraising efforts. Karen Buckle (left), Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Four members of staff at High Haven in Downham Market will be skydiving on Wednesday, November 3 to raise money to fund activities for their residents. The funds will also be used to support re-ablement and dementia care.

Karen Buckle, Erin Louise, Tina Silsbury and Caroline Osler decided on the daring experience in a meeting over how to raise money for the care home.

Miss Louise suggested the idea and it did not take much convincing to get other staff members involved.

Mrs Buckle, manager, said: "I thought about the idea a long time ago but I needed a push to actually do it.

Brian Bailey, resident at High Haven (left) and manager, Karen Buckle (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.Brian Bailey, resident at High Haven (left) and manager, Karen Buckle (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain.

"We constantly have to think outside the box to bring money in.

"The big money comes from donations at funerals and we raise a lot when the Downham Market carnival is on but there isn't a lot we get.

"We thought because the jump is so daring it would get a much bigger response.

The group will be jumping out of a plane at 10,000 ft at 120 miles per hour.

Miss Louise said: "We thought it was a good idea at the time, now it's all about the countdown.

"I keep sending them videos of jumps, which they don't appreciate."

You may also want to watch:

Residents at the care home have joined in on the excitement of it all, with some jokingly questioning the safety of the venture.

Miss Buckle said: "We've had residents mention what if the plane crashes. Some can't believe we're doing it, we've become known as the crazy four jumping out of an airplane."

The parachute jump will be with the North London Sky diving group in Cambridge.

Miss Louise said: "I've been working here for two and a half years and this home is amazing. The staff and residents are our family, it will be an honour doing it with three amazing people and for our residents. We're team High Haven."

Despite all the excitement and with the day looming nerves are starting to set in.

Mrs Silsbury said: "I have nervous excitement, I don't know until the day but I'm expecting it to be like one of those funfair rides, where you're stomach drops and you're left in the air.

"But I will push through it for the residents, we love the home and the residents, it's them we're doing it for."

Mrs Osler said: "I've never been on a plane before so that will be different. I'll just be thrown out of one. I'm praying it will be a nice day."

"Mrs Buckle said: "I'm frightened for my life, I'm 100pc scared but with the focus of what we're doing it for is what is keeping me going."

Brian Bailey, 75, a resident at High Haven, after hearing the conversation asked: What if the plane doesn't start and you have to push it?

Mr Bailey added: "I think it will be alright as long as the plane isn't overloaded."

In response Buckle said: "The residents are enjoying the banter of it all. They're basically giving us the worst case scenarios and keeping it humorous, which is good."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Police at scene of serious crash between car and tractor

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Running column: All Mark Armstrong can do is exercise patience in part one of his road to recovery

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with an ankle injury. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

City midfielder pulls out of England U21 squad to rest hamstring problem

Todd Cantwell has pulled out of the England Under-21 squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists