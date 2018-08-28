‘The ultimate in fly tipping’ - Anger as caravan is dumped in country lane

The caravan has been dumped in St Margaret's Road, Bungay. Photo: Submitted. Archant

The dumping of a caravan in a quiet country lane has been branded the “ultimate in fly tipping” by an appalled resident.

The stripped out caravan appeared in St Margaret’s Road, Bungay, sometime overnight on Monday, January 21.

One nearby resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has said the incident is simply the latest example of an ongoing fly tipping problem.

They said: “It’s just totally unbelievable - the size of that.

“It’s a constant problem I have reported to Waveney District Council (WDC) numerous times. Normally we see dust bin liners full of rubbish, toys and tyres - general stuff you expect people to fly tip.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

They added: “It’s a dreadful blight on the countryside - you wonder what kind of affect it has on the wildlife.

“I just can’t understand the mentality of people who would do that.”

Waveney District Council has been contacted for comment.