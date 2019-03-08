Dragons and medieval bodyguards revive age-old tradition in west Norfolk

Dragons, medieval bodyguards and a 15th century king on horseback revived an age-old tradition in west Norfolk.

April 23 is better known as St George's Day and the day on which famous playwright William Shakespeare died - as well as when the world celebrates his birthday, the exact date of which is not recorded. And yesterday, the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust (SGT) in King's Lynn hosted a celebratory lunch, complete with a dragon procession which hasn't been seen in the town since 1546.

Norwich's Snap the Dragon, whifflers (Tudor created bodyguards), standard bearers and Dick Fool accompanied west Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney as he made his way from the Town Hall to St George's Guildhall on King Street.

Norfolk-born comedian and actor Tom Fitzhigham strode down the courtyard on horseback, dressed as King Henry V, and recited the 'once more unto the breach, dear friends' speech from the playwright's Henry V.

Ivor Rowland, SGT chairman of trustees, said: “We had a lot of hilarity going down the street with Snap and the whifflers accomp-anying the Mayor and the sun was shining for us.

“What's interesting about today is we are reviving a tradition that hasn't been seen in King's Lynn since the middle of the 16th century, so more than 450 years, and I think this demonstrates the interest that there is in saving St George's Guildhall and reviving some of these traditions. This has been just a little experiment for us today and we're hoping what we have established is something that will be a tradition for hundreds of years to come.”

The SGT was founded to save the Guildhall as a theatre, as it is the oldest working theatre in the UK and is said to have hosted a Shakespeare performance.

Mr Rowlands added: “Today demonstrates that we can keep it going, that we can revive its fortunes.

“We have a huge fundraising effort ahead of us and this is just the start. This is the trust's first fundraising event and if everything is as well supported as this then I think we have a secure future for the theatre and the Guildhall.”

For more information and to buy tickets for upcoming events visit www.shakespearesguildhalltrust.com or kingslynncornexchange.co.uk