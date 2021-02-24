News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after police incident in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:10 PM February 24, 2021    Updated: 8:22 PM February 24, 2021
Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Emergency services have been called to the A147 St Crispins Road, by Anglia Square, to the north of the city.

A cordon had been put in place and the road had been closed, though it has now reopened.

Magdalen Street, which crosses underneath St Crispins Road, has also been cordoned off by police and remains closed as of 7.30pm.


