Church plans community hub with £40,000 National Lottery windfall

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 07 February 2020

St Andrew's Church Thursford

St Andrew's Church Thursford

A village church in north Norfolk has won a £40,000 grant from the National Lottery to turn it into a community hub.

St Andrew's Church in Thursford won the grant due to its involvement in the village including social gatherings and fundraising.

The church will now be able to create a community hub for their village, after losing the school and shop where people could previously gather.

The project at the church will include installing a wheelchair friendly toilet and a kitchenette, providing disabled access and repairing Victorian windows which are distorting and cracking.

St Andrew's Church treasurer, Chris Rheinberg, said: "Pulling together funds for our project has been a long haul, but we are now fully funded.

"We are all so grateful to the National Lottery, who along with the North Norfolk Big Society Fund, National Churches Trust, Norfolk Geoffrey Watling Trust, All Churches Trust and the Garfield Weston Fund have made it possible."

