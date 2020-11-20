‘It brings something into my life’ - retired butler’s regular feathered lockdown visits

Lockdown can be a lonely place for many, but one retired butler’s lockdown has been brightened up by surprise visits from a feathered friend.

Bernard Hagon, 87, from Horning, began to receive regular visits from a heron last week and now he has started inviting it inside to share breakfast and dinner with him.

Mr Hagon, a former butler and concierge at Sprowston Manor, lives alone after the loss of his wife and says that like many his age lockdown has been “very lonely”, however his new friend has driven the dark clouds away.

He said: “It came this morning for breakfast, I gave it mackerel, I don’t know if it’s a he or a she but it loved it.

“I put a picture of it on Facebook and it’s had over 100 hits now, it’s lovely to see, I started a week ago by feeding it some sardines on the patio, but if it’s still coming at Christmas I’m going to get her a nice piece of smoked salmon as a little treat.

“It brings something into my life, a little bit of sunshine, when you’re living on your own or you’ve lost your wife or your husband it is very lonely.”