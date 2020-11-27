Lily's first step towards dream career in catering
Would-be chef Lily Edwards has taken her first step towards a catering career by earning a food qualification certificate after working in the kitchens of her former school.
Lily, 18, was the first pupil with Down's Syndrome to ever attend Springwood High School, in King's Lynn.
Before she left the school in the summer, she was already getting work experience working in school catering and she has continued that work this academic year.
The current pandemic restrictions mean that Lily cannot go and help out in the kitchens . But she has still managed to sit her first Royal Society for Public Health food safety exam online and has now been told she passed with a score of 86pc.
To pass the exam, Lily had to show she understands best practice food hygiene, the main causes of food poisoning and her responsibilities as a food handler.
Lily, whose sister Lucy also went to Springwood and is currently working there as a trainee maths teacher, says her favourite kitchen activities are baking bread and fruit scones.
“I really like the school staff and also the staff in the kitchen,” she said. “I’d really like to carry on working in catering, especially here at the school.”
