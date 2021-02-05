Pupils take on schoolwide fitness challenge to help charities

Published: 2:46 PM February 5, 2021

Charlie Barnes is among the pupils at Springwood High School in King's Lynn taking part in an exercise challenge for charity. - Credit: Springwood High School

Pupils and staff at a west Norfolk school are taking on a schoolwide fitness challenge to raise vital funds for a number of charities.

Springwood High School in King's Lynn has set up an inter-year group fitness challenge to raise money for local good causes while ensuring children are 'not missing out' on their daily exercise.

Six year groups are taking part and have been joined by their heads of years, including head of Year 13 Jess Cuss who has been inspired to run 100km during lockdown.

Jess Cuss head of year 13 at Springwood has challenged herself to run 100km during lockdown. - Credit: Springwood High School

And the secondary school's head Andy Johnson hopes the incentive to take regular exercise will keep the children active and in good mental health during such a challenging time.

Mr Johnson, who is also executive headteacher of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: “Lockdown is a strange time for everyone, especially in winter, so we wanted to come up with an imaginative, positive-thinking way to inspire the pupils and keep them motivated, whilst also doing some good.

“This challenge maintains a spirit of school community and friendly rivalry when we’re all apart, as well as ensuring that we fulfil our responsibility to look after students’ physical development as well as academic.

“The fact it’s for charity also means that they realise that everyone is going through a difficult time at the moment, and even when you’re stuck at home there are still ways you can help lend others a helping hand even if you can’t get far out of the house to do it.”

Pupils across the year groups are raising money for different charities - Year 7 for local homelessness charity the Purfleet Trust, Year 8 are supporting the RSPCA, Year 9 have chosen the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) COVID-19 support fund, Year 10 the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Year 11 the QEH and sixth formers will be raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The school has raised hundreds of pounds for these causes after setting up fundraising pages and it said a winning year group will be named after the February half-term.

To donate to their challenge visit Springwood High School's website.