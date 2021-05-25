News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: BBC Springwatch wildlife livestream

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:32 PM May 25, 2021   
Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan being interviews by the local media. Pict

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, from where they will be broadcasting Springwatch - Credit: Danielle Booden

A video feed of wildlife at the Springwatch site in Norfolk is now live for people to view throughout the day.

It is day one at the BBC Springwatch site at Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk and ahead of its first series episode at 8pm on Tuesday, May 25 the team is streaming live videos of wildlife on its website, on BBCiplayer and on Youtube from 10am to 10pm until 9pm on Friday, June 11.

Behind the scenes at Heacham Bottom Farm where some of Springwatch is being filmed. Picture: Daniell

Behind the scenes at Springwatch, where remote cameras are monitoring a clutch of birds' nests at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Danielle Booden

Footage shows wildlife such as pied wagtails, avocets, kestrels and buzzards live from the Norfolk countryside.

The livestream revealed that three swallow chicks hatched on May 21.

From tonight, and for the next three weeks, Springwatch will be broadcasting live from the Norfolk site with presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan. 

Technicians have spent weeks setting up more than 30 remote cameras. 

