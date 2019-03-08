Gallery
Ladies' Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses
PUBLISHED: 21:42 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 17 July 2019
Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Cardigans and brollies were consigned to the back of the wardrobe on one of the warmest nights of racing for some years, allowing glamour to take centre stage.
Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
With hazy blue skies and temperatures hovering at around 22 degrees the smart money was on it being a perfect Ladies Night in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.
It meant strappy sandals and feathery fascinators were very much in evidence as race horses thundered by vying for a share of a £1m annual prize fund.
Glenn Tubby, executive director, said fine weather always made a big difference on a night when fashion and teetering footwear were all everybody was looking at.
And while there was plenty of quality racing to enjoy, the action off track - including a DJ set by former Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp - was the main focus of the event.
Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Some 4,000 race-goers enjoyed the atmosphere, chinking champagne glasses and soaking up the sun.
And with £1,000 up for grabs for the best-dressed ladies there was an extra incentive to glam up to the nines.
Ladies Night is one of 23 fixtures at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, featuring 175 races a year, and a calendar favourite among those who like to dress to impress.
