Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

Ladies' Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses

PUBLISHED: 21:42 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 17 July 2019

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Cardigans and brollies were consigned to the back of the wardrobe on one of the warmest nights of racing for some years, allowing glamour to take centre stage.

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

With hazy blue skies and temperatures hovering at around 22 degrees the smart money was on it being a perfect Ladies Night in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.

It meant strappy sandals and feathery fascinators were very much in evidence as race horses thundered by vying for a share of a £1m annual prize fund.

Glenn Tubby, executive director, said fine weather always made a big difference on a night when fashion and teetering footwear were all everybody was looking at.

And while there was plenty of quality racing to enjoy, the action off track - including a DJ set by former Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp - was the main focus of the event.

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Some 4,000 race-goers enjoyed the atmosphere, chinking champagne glasses and soaking up the sun.

And with £1,000 up for grabs for the best-dressed ladies there was an extra incentive to glam up to the nines.

Ladies Night is one of 23 fixtures at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, featuring 175 races a year, and a calendar favourite among those who like to dress to impress.

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Ladies’ Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists