Town's sport festival to return 'bigger than before'

The first Sport Fest in Thetford showcased a range of clubs and activities. - Credit: Thetford Grammar School

The return of a Norfolk town's festival of sport is set to be 'bigger than before' following delays due to Covid.

Organisers of the Thetford Sports Fest are gearing up for their second event following "huge success" three years ago and are expanding the event to include mental health and wellbeing.

The free community event, which is hosted by Thetford Grammar School, aims to get more young people and families involved in sport and health activities, and to also "shine a light" on what the community has to offer.

It launched in 2019 with the backing of guest coaches including two-time Team GB Olympic athlete Paul Evans, who gave a masterclass in hurdles, and saw more than 400 people attend.

Picture from the first Thetford Sports Fest in 2019. - Credit: Thetford Grammar School

The sports fest showcases the range of clubs, activities and sporting opportunities available in Thetford and the surrounding villages.

And after a "Covid enforced hiatus", it will return on Saturday, May 21 from 10am to 1.30pm at the school's playing fields and will see professional coaches run sessions in a variety of sports.

Organisers said there will also be a focus on mental health, wellbeing and volunteering opportunities after people found such outlets "invaluable over the past two years".

A 24ft climbing wall will be on offer along with activities from local and national clubs including Snap Fitness, Zumba Lou, Stemz Fitness, Thundercats Cheerleading, Football Fun Factory, East Anglia Kickboxing and Diss Rugby.

Michael Brewer, head at Thetford Grammar School, said: "We wanted to create an event that was free to the general public, and free to local clubs and activity organisers to promote their sport by providing taster activities.

Michael Brewer, headteacher at Thetford Grammar School. Picture: Thetford Grammar School - Credit: Thetford Grammar School

"The event is already set to be bigger than before, with even more clubs involved, and Q&A sessions with key figures from the world of sport.

"Sports Fest also recognises the important link between physical and mental health, featuring a focus on wellbeing and groups that provide support and inspiration for healthy bodies and healthy minds."

Flyers about the event will be posted to homes in the town to make the local community aware.

Clubs, groups and businesses are being invited to take part. For more information contact bookings@thetgram.norfolk.sch.uk.