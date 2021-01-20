News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burst main leaves villages without water

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:20 AM January 20, 2021   
Parts of Sporle, North Pickenham, Bodney, Great Dunham and surrounding areas started experiencing problems with water supply in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

- Credit: Anglian Water

A burst water main in west Norfolk has left several villages with low water pressure, or no water at all.

Parts of Sporle, North Pickenham, Bodney, Great Dunham and surrounding areas started experiencing problems with water supply in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

Anglian Water is aware of the burst water main and said its team was looking to find and fix the problem.

The company said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Sporle, North Pickenham, Bodney, Little Cressingham, Great Dunham and surrounding areas may be experiencing very low water pressure.

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

You may also want to watch:

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal."

The utility firm also said that water may look cloudy or discoloured once supply was restored, but that this should clear after running taps for a few minutes.

Anglian Water hoped repairs would be completed by midday.



