Woman's shock after spider found in supermarket pack of bananas
- Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Rescue
A woman was given a fright after finding a spider was lurking inside a bag of bananas which she had bought from a supermarket.
Kevin Murphy of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue received a call from the Great Yarmouth customer on Tuesday evening who had been left in shock by the eight-legged furry friend.
Mr Murphy, who described the arachnid as a tropical spider, said: "She rang me straightaway after she found the spider. I am getting it identified as I am not an expert for spiders.
"It is one of those things that happens all the time with food coming from abroad.
"You can't check every bunch as there are thousands of them but it was still a bit of a shock for her."
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Wildlife Rescue is a non-profit organisation which provides immediate veterinary treatment for all injured wildlife in the county.
Most Read
- 1 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
- 4 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
- 5 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
- 6 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
- 7 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 8 Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk
- 9 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
- 10 Speed limit set to be cut to 50mph on parts of coast road