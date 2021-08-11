Woman's shock after spider found in supermarket pack of bananas

Published: 2:56 PM August 11, 2021

A spider was found in a pack of bananas from a supermarket in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Rescue

A woman was given a fright after finding a spider was lurking inside a bag of bananas which she had bought from a supermarket.

Kevin Murphy of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue received a call from the Great Yarmouth customer on Tuesday evening who had been left in shock by the eight-legged furry friend.

Mr Murphy, who described the arachnid as a tropical spider, said: "She rang me straightaway after she found the spider. I am getting it identified as I am not an expert for spiders.

"It is one of those things that happens all the time with food coming from abroad.

"You can't check every bunch as there are thousands of them but it was still a bit of a shock for her."

Norfolk Wildlife Rescue is a non-profit organisation which provides immediate veterinary treatment for all injured wildlife in the county.