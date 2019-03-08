Lifeboat assists casualty in need of medical treatment
PUBLISHED: 10:47 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 13 June 2019
Archant
A lifeboat was launched to assist in bringing a casualty, who needed medical attention, back to the harbour for treatment.
The RNLI Southwold Lifeboat launched at 12.24pm on Wednesday, June 12 to recover the casualty from a fishing boat.
You may also want to watch:
In a post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page, they said: "Paged by Humber Coastguard to medical a casualty (walking wounded) from a fishing boat, reported as 10-miles east of Southwold.
"On arrival the casualty was taken on board and returned to the harbour where they were collected and taken to hospital for treatment.
"Boat refilled and ready for service about 1.30pm."
Comments have been disabled on this article.