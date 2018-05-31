Consultation on future management of iconic harbour

Southwold Harbour at dusk. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A new consultation is under way regarding the future management of an iconic harbour.

A public consultation is now open regarding the establishment of the Harbour Management Committee for Southwold Harbour: https://t.co/Hkfkl1ZUh4 pic.twitter.com/BEQpBprVcG — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) May 4, 2020

The public consultation focuses on the establishment of a Harbour Management Committee (HMC) for Southwold Harbour.

At a meeting of the Southwold Harbour Lands Joint Committee on February 3 it was agreed that the HMC should be created by East Suffolk Council’s cabinet, with draft terms of reference and structure prepared by Ashfords LLP.

The council is now carrying out a further 28-day public consultation, which will close on June 12 at 5pm, centring around the skills audit priorities for the initial appointment of members of the proposed HMC and the draft terms of reference for the Advisory Group.

Consultation responses should include reference ‘SHMC June 2020’ and be sent to kerry.blair@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or to Kerry Blair, Head of Operations, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ.