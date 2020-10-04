Search

‘Great sadness’ as town’s Christmas lights switch-on is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 17:26 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 04 October 2020

The crowds gather for a previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

The crowds gather for a previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

Organisers of a popular festive event have taken the “difficult decision” to cancel its Christmas lights switch-on spectacular amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The Southwold Christmas Lights Management Committee admitted it was “with great sadness” that this year’s lights switch-on, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 28, has been cancelled.

A spokesman for the Southwold Christmas Lights Management Committee said: “We have been holding off making this difficult decision until the last possible moment hoping that matters might improve but during the last couple of weeks it appears to be getting slightly worse again.

“It therefore leaves us no choice but to cancel due to the restrictions on social gatherings as the safety of our residents and visitors are of paramount importance.

“However we will still be lighting the town up during December as usual to try and bring some much needed festive cheer to everyone during these very difficult times.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsors Adnams plc and the Town Council, who are both having their own COVID-19 challenges at the moment, for their continued support and we look forward to planning a bigger and better event in 2021.”

