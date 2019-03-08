Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Funding boost for entertainment venue

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 26 April 2019

Southwold Arts Centre at St Edmunds Hall in Southwold. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Southwold Arts Centre at St Edmunds Hall in Southwold. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A new phase in the development of an arts centre will be marked following a funding boost.

Southwold Arts Centre at St Edmunds Hall in Southwold. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSouthwold Arts Centre at St Edmunds Hall in Southwold. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Sole Bay Arts CIO has secured £35,000 in funding from the recent round of the Coastal Revival Fund to support their ambitions for Southwold Arts Centre.

Supported by the Southwold Coastal Community Team (CCT) and East Suffolk Council, the aim is for the arts centre, based at St Edmunds Hall, to become a sustainable artistic, cultural and community venue for the town and surrounding area.

With Sole Bay Arts CIO establised to operate St Edmunds Hall as an arts and community centre and raise the necessary funds to refurbish the building and facilities to the benefit of all, this funding will enable the arts centre to install retractable seating.

This will therefore provide a multi-use and accessible venue, as well as increase its capacity from 220 to 260, while keeping the flexibility required for cabaret-style, church and community events.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Adshead, centre manager, said: “This award marks the beginning of a new phase in the arts centre's development and coincides with the appointment of new trustees, drawn from a broad spectrum of the local community, along with a new management board to deal with all operational aspects of the venue, with the required skills to enable the full community benefit to be fulfilled.

“Not only will the greater capacity enable the centre to attract more mainstream artists and theatre companies but will also lay the foundations for our planned business expansion into conference and larger cinema/theatre projects.

“Following consultation with hall users, the new seating will also improve accessibility for wheelchair users who will no longer be marginalised on the edges of the auditorium.”

The Southwold Coastal Community Team is celebrating once more with this latest financial boost supporting the development of projects contained within their Economic Plan.

It follows the announcement earlier this year that £15,000 of Coastal Revival funding was awarded to Southwold Town Council for a feasibility study for the Southwold Boating Lakes – a project also contained withing the CCT's Economic Plan.

The CCT, formed in 2017, is led by a steering group comprising representatives of Southwold Town Council, Reydon Parish Council, Southwold and Reydon Society, East Suffolk Council and other key business and community representatives.

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barn fire in Norfolk village being treated as arson

Farmer Kit Papworth has expressed frustration that there is little farmers can do against such arson attacks. Picture: Denise Bradley

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists