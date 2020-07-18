Power cut hits businesses and homes

Homes and businesses in the Southtown area of Great Yarmouth have been hit by an early morning power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Homes and businesses in the Great Yarmouth area have been affected by an early morning power cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Southtown, Great Yarmouth without electricity this morning (Saturday, July 18).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR31 0 postcode area.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 7.20am on July 18.

Engineers are currently at the scene.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: “We became aware of a power cut at 7.20am.

“A fault occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment which controls the power to your home.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

“Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.

“Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

It adds that the “estimated power restoration time” is between 10am and 11am on Saturday morning.