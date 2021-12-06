News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Villagers in west Norfolk left with low water pressure due to burst main

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:10 PM December 6, 2021
Some residents in Diss and Bressingham are experiencing water supply issues. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

Families in Southery are currently experiencing low water pressure. - Credit: PA

Families in a village in west Norfolk have been left with low water pressure after a water main burst in the area.

People living in Southery, near Downham Market, and the surrounding area are experiencing very low water pressure and potentially no supply at all, according to Anglian Water.

The water supplier now expects normal service to resume at 2pm on Tuesday with anyone who is totally without water urged to call them on 03457 145145.

An Anglian Water statement read: "We're working to repair a burst water main in the area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News

