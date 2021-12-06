Villagers in west Norfolk left with low water pressure due to burst main

Families in a village in west Norfolk have been left with low water pressure after a water main burst in the area.

People living in Southery, near Downham Market, and the surrounding area are experiencing very low water pressure and potentially no supply at all, according to Anglian Water.

The water supplier now expects normal service to resume at 2pm on Tuesday with anyone who is totally without water urged to call them on 03457 145145.

An Anglian Water statement read: "We're working to repair a burst water main in the area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."