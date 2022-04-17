News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk MP banned from Russia over sanctions

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:05 AM April 17, 2022
South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has been banned from Russia. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk MP is among a number of UK cabinet ministers banned from Russia in response to sanctions against the country.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, along with prime minister Boris Johnson, has been placed on a Kremlin blacklist published by Russia's foreign ministry.

The department said in a statement the move was due to the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

A government spokesman said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”

Defence secretary Ben Wallace, justice secretary Dominic Raab and former PM Theresa May are also believed to be on the list.

It comes as Russian troops restarted assaults on the Ukrainian capital after a brief reprieve.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aerial view of Manor House, Bintree, which is surrounded by 11 acres of grounds and for sale for £3.2m

Huge Norfolk manor house with secret door in the library for sale for £3.2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
New homes stock

More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Food from Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, in north Norfolk, which has been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide.

Food and Drink

Norfolk pub named one of top 100 places to eat in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A proud mum: Deborah Youngs has been described as a "courageous, funny, no-nonsense, beautiful, and kind woman"

Obituary

Obituary: Thousands raised after mum dies from ovarian cancer aged 54

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon