List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband Archant

A list of villages in Norfolk set for a fibre broadband network has been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Full-fibre broadband could be coming to Norfolk villages. Picture: County Broadband Full-fibre broadband could be coming to Norfolk villages. Picture: County Broadband

Provided by County Broadband, 14 more villages in South Norfolk have signed up to join the Hyperfast full-fibre broadband network that will bring a 1,000mbps connection as part of the government's pledge for the entire UK to have access to gigabit Internet speeds.

The villages that have signed up to County Broadband's full-fibre network are; Aslacton, Bressingham, Forncett, Great Moulton, Needham, Starston, Wacton, Bunwell, Carleton Rode, Shelfanger, Tibenham, Pulham Market, Pulham St Mary and Winfarthing.

Councillors are now urging remaining villages to approve plans to build the infrastructure to receive faster Internet speeds.

John Johnson-Allen, chairman of the Great Moulton Parish Council, one of the first villages to join the network, said: "My fellow councillors and I all enthusiastically supported full-fibre broadband coming to the village.

Rural schools and community halls in Thetford and Diss areas will be offered free next-generation full fibre broadband in villages that approve rollout plans. Picture: Gregg Brown/County Broadband Rural schools and community halls in Thetford and Diss areas will be offered free next-generation full fibre broadband in villages that approve rollout plans. Picture: Gregg Brown/County Broadband

"It is a fantastic opportunity which will benefit the whole community. As other local villages are also taking the wonderful opportunity which we have been given, nearby communities will also benefit from lightning fast speeds after years of average speeds of 20mbps."

To qualify to join the network a percentage of signatures from residents and businesses must be collected in each village.

Schools and community halls also receive a free connection and service.

Mr Johnson-Allen added: "We are delighted that Great Moulton has reached the threshold and we are now looking forward to receiving the full benefits of full-fibre broadband.

Homes and businesses could get speeds 20 times the national average under the scheme. Picture: County Broadband Homes and businesses could get speeds 20 times the national average under the scheme. Picture: County Broadband

"On a personal level, as a historian and author, the increased speeds will be a huge help in my research."

In East Anglia, 52 villages signed up to join the network since it was introduced last year.

The network will be built and installed later this year and be available to all premises which pre-order a service.

County Broadband, based in Essex, has plans to start engaging with a further 60 villages across the region by the end of 2020.

The scheme has been backed by a £46m private investment by Aviva Investors.

For more information go to www.countybroadbandfibre.co.uk/futureready.

The Norfolk villages signed-up to County Broadband's 2020 plan are;

-Aslacton

-Bressingham

-Forncett

-Great Moulton

-Needham

You may also want to watch:

-Starston

-Wacton

-Pulham Market

-Pulham St. Mary

-Bunwell

-Carleton Rode

-Shelfanger

-Tibenham

-Winfarthing

-Banham

-Old Buckenham

-Kenninghall

-North Lopham

-Blo Norton

-Quidenham

-South Lopham

-Tacolneston

-Bridgham

-Hockham

-Roudham and Larling

-Shropham

-Stow Bedon

-Harling